Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 55,000 Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,747,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $14.13 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

