Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $917,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.39. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $443.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.