Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $756,000 Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 over the last ninety days.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

