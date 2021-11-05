Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.5 days.
Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.
About Polaris Infrastructure
