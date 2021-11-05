Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.5 days.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.