Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. 532,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. Polaris has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

