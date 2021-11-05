Polkadot 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $50.93 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

