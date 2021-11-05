Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 52.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $63.89 million and $2.99 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

