Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €103.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAH3 shares. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.34 ($102.75). The company had a trading volume of 557,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €45.63 ($53.68) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

