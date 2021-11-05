Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PRAX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,693. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth $360,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $3,452,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

