Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.59

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

