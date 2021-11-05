Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PMGR stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.42. The stock has a market cap of £35.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.