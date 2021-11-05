Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,240,803 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.85% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $923,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,172,000 after buying an additional 820,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

