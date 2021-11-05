Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441,031 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.40% of Bunge worth $709,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

