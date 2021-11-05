Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $812,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Colfax stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

