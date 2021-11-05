Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 921,801 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 921,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $957,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.73 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.86 and a 1-year high of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

