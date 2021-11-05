Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,492 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $665,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Raymond James cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

