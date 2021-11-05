Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,135,001 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $746,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

