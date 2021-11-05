Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 293,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $64,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $178.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

