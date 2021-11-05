Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Primo Water updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,296,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

