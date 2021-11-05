Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PCOR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of PCOR opened at $96.83 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

