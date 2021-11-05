Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

