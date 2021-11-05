PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROG (PRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.