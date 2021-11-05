Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $1.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00059660 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011498 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

