Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $571,800.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.43 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

