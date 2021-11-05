Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $571,800.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.43 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
