Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $292.60 million and approximately $41.57 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,272,022,433 coins and its circulating supply is 8,406,235,818 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

