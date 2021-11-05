Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.70

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 4454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.