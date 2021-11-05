Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 234,270 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $44,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.19 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

