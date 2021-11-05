Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $51,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

