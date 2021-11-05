Prudential Financial Inc. Has $44.20 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.