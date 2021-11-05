Prudential Financial Inc. Has $46.29 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $46,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.