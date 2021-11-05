Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 156,206 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $55,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

