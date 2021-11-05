Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,334 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $47,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.76.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.