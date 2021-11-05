Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 398,391 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,391 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $57,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

