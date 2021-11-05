Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,930 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $55.73 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.