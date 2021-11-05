Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

