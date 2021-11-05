Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

