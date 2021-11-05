Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

