Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1,024.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

