Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

