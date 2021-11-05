Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pulmonx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

