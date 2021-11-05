Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

LUNG stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its position in Pulmonx by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

