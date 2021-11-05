Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

