Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will¬†feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

