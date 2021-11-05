PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $119.56 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PVH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PVH by 1,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

