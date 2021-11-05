Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 82,488 Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 471.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 1.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 69.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 308,250 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $5,741,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 8,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,123. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

