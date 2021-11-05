Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FMC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

