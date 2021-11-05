Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Decreased by Analyst

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

