Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Reduced by B. Riley

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidus Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FDUS opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.