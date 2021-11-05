Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

