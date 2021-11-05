Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRGP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

