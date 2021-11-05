Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Cut by Analyst

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 422,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

